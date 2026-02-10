Naval Group, Thales to work on sovereign AI in France

PARIS, February 10. /TASS/. French shipbuilding company Naval Group and defense industry group Thales will work on creating the sovereign French artificial intelligence, Naval Group said in its statement.

"Naval Group will acquire 20% of stocks in cortAIx France, the artificial intelligence accelerator of Thales intended for critical systems, and joints its management," the company said.

According to the statement, the companies expect to quickly provide the solutions for the armed forces that "integrate the reliable, safe and sovereign AI," which will make it possible to expand their operational capabilities.