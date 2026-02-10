LUGANSK, February 10. /TASS/. Over the past week, strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces resulted in 14 fatalities and left more than 100 Russian civilians injured, including nine children, with the youngest victim just five months old, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"During the past week, shelling by Ukrainian nationalists resulted in 127 civilian casualties: 113 individuals were wounded, including nine minors, and 14 others were killed. <...> The youngest victim is only five months old," he said.

Miroshnik noted that Kiev’s attacks using strike drones were the most frequent cause of civilian deaths and injuries, adding that last week alone, such drone raids wounded 92 people, accounting for roughly 72% of all casualties.

Over the past week, several Russian regions also recorded instances of civilians triggering explosive devices planted by Ukrainian forces. "A 16-year-old teenager was injured in the city of Torez in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and a 42-year-old woman was hurt in Dimitrov. In the Kherson Region, Ukrainian forces remotely planted mines on highways, resulting in two incidents in which civilian vehicles struck explosives: one near the town of Golaya Pristan and another on the road between the settlements of Vasilyevka and Sofiyevka. There were no casualties," Miroshnik said.

The ambassador added that, in breach of international humanitarian law, Ukrainian forces deliberately struck medical facilities in Russia: a missile strike damaged the Central District Hospital in the village of Glinishchevo in the Bryansk Region, without causing casualties, and another Ukrainian strike damaged a hospital in the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.