Russia’s security post-New START, US’ global ambitions: Lavrov’s statements

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The recent expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) shows that Russia should rely on its Army, Navy and Aero-Space Forces as its main allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NTV in an interview.

He noted that the aspects of the Ukrainian conflict settlement being considered by military officials during negotiations are both significant and complex, meaning they demand the most careful and detailed approach. According to Lavrov, Moscow is convinced that Washington is listening to Russia’s arguments on the Ukrainian conflict.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the foreign minister.

US’ anti-Russian policy

Russia is only in favor of developing cooperation with the United States and the key figures in the team of US President Donald Trump are also interested in this: "As we understand, there [in the United States] is interest both on behalf of businesses and on behalf of figures who play a leading role, including [US] President Donald Trump."

The practical steps the US has taken toward Russia over the past year show that both sides are moving "in the wrong direction."

US President Donald Trump has been in contact with all countries purchasing Russian oil and gas and is seeking "to gain control of the energy market on a global scale."

Russia’s leading position in the field of nuclear energy presents a challenge to the United States, and Washington seeks to change this.

New STAR

The recent expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) shows that for Russia, "the Army, the Navy and now the Aero-Space Forces, too, remain our main allies." Russia’s adversaries are well aware that "if they decide to take any aggressive steps or undermine Russia’s sovereignty, they could face an absolutely inappropriate response, as "these are the fundamentals of nuclear deterrence that have always been in place."

Moscow does not anticipate a US response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to preserve the limitations under the New START Treaty: "There is going to be no answer after all."

The principles of the New START Treaty were destroyed under US President Joe Biden, now it "simply no longer exists." There is no need to "overreact to the Treaty’s supposed collapse," as it "has not been in effect for the past three years."

Russia will closely monitor US actions following the expiration of the New START Treaty, but will "treat this situation with full responsibility" and will not take steps leading to escalation.

Long-term agreements on strategic stability are "difficult to imagine" without taking into account the potential of Britain and France.

Ukrainian settlement

There were no serious reasons behind the decision involving the Americans in the second round of Abu Dhabi talks, initially planned as a bilateral meeting.

Any peace treaty on Ukraine must include provisions on the elimination of the root causes of the conflict, otherwise they will not be resolved: "The root causes will not disappear if we do not take into account the task of eliminating them in any peace treaty."

The United States is "ready to contribute to the settlement by eliminating these root causes."

Europe is trying to establish contacts with Russia on Ukraine through various channels, not saying "anything new through these channels compared to what the relevant countries are saying publicly."

The aspects of the Ukrainian conflict settlement being considered by military officials during negotiations are "multifaceted, substantial," meaning they demand the most careful and detailed approach, because when "the United States compels its ‘clientele’ in both Ukraine and Europe to act appropriately, the mechanisms to control its implementation will require thorough and precise coordination, including, and primarily, through military channels."

Moscow is convinced that Washington is listening to Russia’s arguments on the Ukrainian conflict: "I am convinced that the Americans are listening to our arguments."

European authorities and Vladimir Zelensky are trying to "throw US negotiators off balance" and are using opposition within the US to their advantage.

US President Donald Trump publicly recognizing Russia’s interests in NATO’s non-expansion is a "huge step": "None of the other Western figures has voiced such a position, and he has reaffirmed it on multiple occasions."

Europe’s hostility

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have "explicitly stated that Europe must prepare for war against Russia," remaining "unable to refrain from provocative language."

Security guarantees

All security guarantees discussed with Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022 have now been scrapped: "Nothing was done when we agreed to Ukraine’s proposal in Istanbul in April 2022, a couple of weeks after the start of the special military operation. Security guarantees were also central there. The document was initialed by the delegation. Then, primarily at the urging of the British, but with the Europeans' involvement as well, the Ukrainians were forced to abandon it."

Russia will demand a specific answer from the West regarding who is being given "security guarantees" in Ukraine and for what purpose.

The Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved based on Europe’s ‘sly policy’ built around a plan for an immediate ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Global confrontation with US

The US does not seek to divide the world into zones of influence; it wants to advance its interests globally: "The US has interests, and they will be the primary focus of Washington’s practical actions."

Washington does not particularly hide that it seeks to resolve issues in Europe in order to "focus all major efforts on countering China."

Europeans were silenced by "the policy being pursued by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which does not prioritize Europe’s security interests."