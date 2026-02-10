Russia, Ethiopia to explore construction of aluminum plant — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Addis Ababa will explore the construction of an aluminum plant in Ethiopia, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin said in an interview with TASS.

"A qualitative leap in trade turnover is also linked to the implementation of major investment projects. In particular, at the meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical and Trade Cooperation in November 2025, cooperation documents were signed between Rusal and the Ethiopian Investment Holdings providing for the exploration of constructing an aluminum plant," he said.

Responding to a question about whether there is a target indicator for the growth of bilateral trade that the governments of Russia and Ethiopia are focusing on, the ambassador noted that the countries do not set rigid planned figures. However, recent dynamics speak for themselves: in 2025, mutual trade nearly tripled compared with the previous year, exceeding $435 mln.

According to the diplomat, the primary goal at the moment is to maintain the achieved momentum through the creation of supporting mechanisms, including direct interbank settlements and reliable logistics chains.