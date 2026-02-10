Merz, Pistorius, their likes call for readiness for war with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have publicly called for readiness for potential conflict with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded to these statements in an interview with NTV, criticizing their rhetoric.

"While they have somewhat tempered their calls for 'defeat,' they remain unable to refrain from provocative language," Lavrov remarked. "Merz, Pistorius, and their likes have explicitly stated that Europe must prepare for war against Russia around 2029-2030." He further noted, "At the same time, they continue to boast and portray the situation at the front as if it is worsening for us - that we are weakening and our economy is slowing down."

Lavrov emphasized the inconsistency in their stance, saying, "They manipulate words daily, claiming that we will attack in three years, despite the lack of any logical basis for such assertions. They need to clarify their arguments."