Lavrov talks US reluctance to follow through with peace proposals, security architecture

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to build a Eurasian security architecture is gaining momentum and attracting increasing interest from other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TV BRICS.

Meanwhile, the United States is reluctant to follow through with its own proposals on Ukraine from the Anchorage summit.

TASS has compiled key statements from Russia’s top diplomat.

Post-Anchorage changes

The United States is now reluctant to follow through with proposals it put forward on Ukraine in Anchorage, and Russia sees "no promising future in economic terms" with the American side.

While Russia and the United States could have embraced broader cooperation following the summit in Anchorage, the opposite trend has been observed.

Moscow accepted Washington’s proposal on Ukraine at the Anchorage talks that "the Ukrainian issue must be resolved."

The US position on Ukraine "was important" to Russia, regardless of what Kiev or Russophobic leaders in the European Union might have said.

Washington’s anti-Russian policy course

Russia remains open to cooperation with the United States, but the Americans themselves "create artificial obstacles."

Not only has the administration of US President Donald Trump challenged the laws enacted by his predecessor Joe Biden "to punish Russia," it has imposed additional sanctions. The core of this "is sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of our gold and foreign currency reserves."

Moscow is not seeking to reject the use of the US dollar, but Washington has transformed its currency into a weapon against those it views as inconvenient: "Under the Biden administration, the United States took every step to weaponize the dollar against those it considers inconvenient."

The United States has been using unfair methods to suppress its competitors, including by imposing sanctions on Russian oil majors: "Unfair methods have been used against us —banning Russian oil companies like Lukoil and Rosneft."

Also, the United States is attempting to control Russia’s "military-technical ties with major strategic partners," such as India and other BRICS members.

International organizations

The North Atlantic Alliance, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have outlived their time: "Attention was concentrated on Western Eurasia, while the rest was largely considered under European control."

Russia is not advocating for the abolition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB) or the World Trade Organization (WTO), instead it is has sought to reform those institutions so BRICS can "receive proportional votes and rights in all Bretton Woods institutions, commensurate with their actual weight in the global economy, trade, and logistics."

Russia pays particular attention "to the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO and, more broadly, the post-Soviet space."

The BRICS grouping can contribute to harmonizing comprehensive development plans across countries of the global majority: "BRICS provides, in effect, an overarching framework for integration across continents."

West’s war against Russia

Russia should ensure its security in a situation where some Europe "threaten war against our country:" "Security also requires preventing the continued existence on our borders of a Nazi state created by the West out of Ukraine and used once again to wage war against Russia."

The West has unleashed a global war on Russia and is making "frantic attempts" to punish its partners.

Russia will reject the deployment in Ukraine of any weapons that may threaten its security interests: "We will, without any doubt, safeguard our security interests by preventing the deployment on Ukrainian territory of any weapons that pose a threat to us."

Western countries have invented the ‘shadow fleet’ and are trying to detain vessels "on the high seas through the use of force" in the fight for outgoing dominance.

New security architecture

Putin’s initiative "to strengthen Eurasian security and build a continental security architecture, is gaining momentum" and increasingly attracting interest from other countries.

The United States "is objectively losing its economic influence and weight in the world economy," while countries in the Global South are making themselves heard in the international arena.

BRICS economies

The initiatives put forward by BRICS, including regarding payments and investments, are not meant to counteract the United States, but rather to establish mechanisms that are independent on Washington’s strict control: "These initiatives are not intended as a provocation against anyone, primarily the United States, but rather arise from the fact that the United States places strict control over all processes in these areas and demands unilateral concessions."

BRICS countries will handle their energy security "in the context of actions taken by the Trump administration in the global energy sector."