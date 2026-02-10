Azerbaijan, US to develop Middle Corridor, Trump Route

BAKU, February 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and the United States have agreed to expand cooperation in the area of regional connectivity with an emphasis on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the Middle Corridor), according to the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the governments of the two countries signed in Baku by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President JD Vance.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to expand cooperation to promote economic growth and regional connectivity with a focus on developing the Middle Corridor across the energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors," said the document published by Azerbaijan’s news agency Azertac.

The Charter also emphasized the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), "as a multi-modal connectivity project that will provide unimpeded connectivity between the main part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with reciprocal benefits for international and intra-state connectivity for the countries involved, and unlock the region’s potential for international trade and transit."