Russian scientists create most powerful computer in country

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian scientists demonstrated the 70 cubit quantum computer based on the ion chain in the Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, TASS reports.

"We show in this way that we have 35 ions of ytterbium. We control four states in them and this system functions as the 70 cubic quantum computer," Senior Research Fellow of the institute Ilya Zalivako said.

The operating principle of the quantum computer is based on collective oscillations of the ion chain, the developers said. When the effect is on one of ions, "the entire ion chain will start oscillating," and oscillating modes common for all the particles make it possible for the particles to interact with each other and perform quantum operation. Special laser pulses of a complex shape applied to a selected pair of ions are used to implement two-qubit operations.

The development differs from standard ion quantum computers by the selected encoding architecture. The number of cubits in the common global practice is not above 35 in systems with a single ion chain as control of the oscillating spectrum and entangling of quantum states become more difficult as the chain grows. The institute increased the number of cubits by more dense encoding of information inside particles - using four-tier quantum systems, which is equivalent to two cubits in a single ion.

Two laser rays that can quickly move along the ion chain and target a specific ion are used for the individual control of the quantum state of each particle. It enables independent control of the state of each quantum particles and control four states in each ion.

According to demonstrated characteristics, the system works with 70 cubits. The accuracy of single-cubit operations is 99.92% and the accuracy of two-cubit operations is 95.4%. The system is intended for practical testing and optimizing quantum algorithms and is already used to launch computations via a cloud platform, the developers said.