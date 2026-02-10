Greece, Malta oppose EU ban on Russian oil transport services — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, February 10. /TASS/. Greece and Malta have voiced doubts about the advisability of the European Union introducing a full ban on services related to the transportation of Russian oil, including insurance and freight, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the two countries raised the issue at a meeting of EU ambassadors where a draft of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia was presented. The agency’s sources said Greece and Malta expressed concern that such a move could negatively affect Europe’s shipping industry and lead to higher energy prices.

In addition, Athens and Valletta requested clarifications regarding other proposals in the package, including sanctions against foreign ports where Russian oil is loaded and tighter oversight of vessel sales.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that, as part of the 20th sanctions package, the EU intends to replace the ineffective price cap on Russian oil with a full ban on its transportation. The proposed measure is expected to be enforced jointly with the countries of the Group of Seven, primarily the United Kingdom and the United States.