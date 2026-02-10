Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with mixed dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.32% to 2,717.04 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.25% to 1,108.58 points. The yuan lost 0.7 kopecks to 11.158 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded differently on Tuesday. It rolled back to the starting levels of the day after the moderately optimistic start and reaching 2,740 points. The uncertainty in the geopolitical sphere and monetary pause risks restrain investors. However, investors do not also rush to sell stocks, preferring the waiting position," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"VK turned out to be the growth leader on the stock market (+3.5%) amid controversial information regarding restrictions of Telegram work in Russia," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global noted.

Mosenergo stocks plunged the most (down 2.7%), probably in connection with the expected warmer period in Moscow, she added.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,720-2,750 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said. Finance Global expects the corridor for the index to be 2,700 - 2,800 points. Currency rates may fluctuate near evolved levels in anticipation of the meeting of the Bank of Russia this Friday, Zifra Broker noted. The ruble continues to be backed by high interest rates and some other factors, including relatively high oil prices.