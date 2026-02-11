Colombian president reports assassination attempt against him

BUENOS AIRES, February 11. /TASS/. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has stated that the helicopter he was in was forced to change its route due to an assassination attempt being prepared against him.

"I didn't land where I was supposed to because there were fears that the helicopter, in which my children were also located, would be fired upon," he said at a government meeting broadcast on the presidential administration's YouTube channel.

According to Petro, he "avoided being killed." "We flew for four hours over the open sea and arrived where we didn't plan to," he said.