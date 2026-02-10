Putin holds phone call with South African president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The parties discussed issues related to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and investment based on Russian-South African comprehensive strategic partnership," the statement reads.

In addition, the two leaders "exchanged views on pressing international issues, highlighting the importance of coordinating the approaches of Russia and South Africa, including within the Group of 20 and BRICS."

The situation around Ukraine was also touched upon. "Cyril Ramaphosa expressed support for Russia’s efforts aimed at resolving the conflict through political and diplomatic means," the Kremlin pointed out.