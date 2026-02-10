Figure skater Gumennik in 12th place after short program at Olympics

MILAN, February 11. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Pyotr Gumennik is in 12th place after his short program performance at the Olympic Games in Italy.

Gumennik skated first and scored 86.72 points. Twenty-four skaters will compete in the free skate. Gumennik will take to the ice in the penultimate warm-up.

Ilya Malinin of the United States with 108.16 points is the leader after the short program, followed by Japan's Yuma Kagiyama (103.07 points), and France's Adam Siao Him Fa (102.55 points).

The singles skaters will present their free program at the Olympics on February 13.