EU, UK seek to suppress social media, while US wants to ensure freedom — Putin's envoy

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. As the European Union and the United Kingdom try to clamp down on social media, the administration of US President Donald Trump wants to "give the Western world a chance" to freely use social media and spread the truth, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on X.

According to Dmitriev, "leftists under [ex-US presidents] Obama/Biden built the most powerful media machine on Earth" to control statements, public opinion, and elections. However, social media "thanks to [entrepreneur] Elon [Musk] - broke through despite all odds."

"The EU/UK want to silence [them]. Trump admin wants to give social media, truth, and Western world a chance," the RDIF CEO concluded.

His post came in response to reports that the US administration intends to invest in promoting free speech in Western countries allied with Washington. Reuters cited US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sarah Rogers as saying so during her European tour. "I want to promote freedom of speech in Western allied democracies," the official said. According to her, Washington is very concerned about this issue and is actively working to address it because there can be no democracy without freedom of speech, nor can there be democratic debate if different points of view are banned in the public arena.