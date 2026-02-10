MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian ground-based robotic systems, including the most advanced models, have low survivability, calling into question their effectiveness, sources in Russia’s security agencies told TASS.

"In recent months, the enemy has significantly maximized the use of ground-based robotic systems along the entire line of contact. It is noteworthy that Ukrainian companies announce new models almost every month. However, at the moment, the main problem with such technical solutions is their low survivability. The effectiveness and economic feasibility of the enemy's use of these systems is currently highly questionable," the sources said.

The Russian Defense Ministry regularly reports the destruction of Ukrainian armed forces’ ground robotic systems in all sectors of the special military operation zone.