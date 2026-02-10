Kremlin experience unique yet has similarities with diplomatic service, spokesman says

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Working at the Russian Foreign Ministry and serving in the presidential administration are both forms of public service that involve a great deal of responsibility, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS on Diplomats' Day.

Peskov is a career diplomat who, before joining the Russian presidential administration in 2000, held various positions at the Russian Foreign Ministry, including at the embassy in Turkey.

According to Peskov, the experience gained at the Kremlin "cannot be overestimated." "It is absolutely unique and different from working at the Foreign Ministry, although these jobs have a lot in common," he shared.

"Both are public service," the Kremlin official explained. "It is a highly complex and serious process involving a great deal of responsibility," Peskov stressed.