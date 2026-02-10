MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,245 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,245 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 200 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 150 troops and five ammunition depots in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 145 troops and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 295 troops, a tank and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 420 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 35 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pokrovka, Ugroyedy and Kharkovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Grafskoye, Neskuchnoye, Okhrimovka and Tsupovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov Region, Aleksandrovka, Ilyichovka, Korovy Yar and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 150 personnel, 12 motor vehicles and five ammunition depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Izhevka, Konstantinovka, Minkovka, Nikiforovka and Reznikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 145 personnel and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 295 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Grishino, Gulevo, Dobropolye, Novy Donbass, Sergeyevka, Toretskoye and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka, Novopodgorodnoye and Raipole in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 295 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, four assault regiments and two unmanned systems battalions of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Bratskoye and Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Vozdvizhevka, Dorozhnyanka, Komsomolskoye, Kopani and Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 420 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 35 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 35 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Zapasnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 35 Ukrainian military personnel, four motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and three ammunition, materiel, fuel and lubricants depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s fuel and energy sites over past day

Russian troops struck fuel and energy facilities and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy facilities and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the assembly and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 139 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 72 Ukrainian UAVs, Neptune missile over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 72 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a Neptune missile over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile and 72 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 113,068 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,575 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,661 multiple rocket launchers, 33,176 field artillery guns and mortars and 54,013 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.