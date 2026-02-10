Szijjarto calls latest EU sanctions proposal targeting Russian energy ‘outrageous’

BUDAPEST, February 10. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto harshly criticized the EU’s new sanctions proposals, which target Russian companies Rosatom, Gazprom and Lukoil, calling them outrageous.

"Europe is now plagued by military and sanctions fanaticism. Brussels is discussing the 20th sanctions package and is putting forward increasingly outrageous proposals. Now they want to add Rosatom, Gazprom, and Lukoil to the sanctions list — that is, those Russian energy companies whose cooperation is critical for Hungary both in terms of energy security and for maintaining low utility prices," Szijjarto said on the Hour of Truth (Az Igazsag Oraja) program on YouTube.

He noted that such steps would essentially work like a ban on energy cooperation with Russia.

According to him, these proposals are aimed at "immediately banning the purchase of Russian oil and natural gas by imposing sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, oil, and gas companies based on the 20th sanctions package."

This would mean that Hungary would be unable to purchase nuclear fuel from Russia for the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, continue construction of the new Paks-2 power plant, or receive oil and gas from Russia practically from the day such a decision is made, Szijjarto clarified.

"We cannot allow this," the minister underscored.

He also stated that he does not believe Western sanctions can influence Russia. In his view, the 20th package will not work, just as the previous 19th package failed.

The Hungarian government has previously repeatedly reaffirmed its opposition to ending energy cooperation with Russia and will not allow the EU to impose sanctions that directly affect Hungarian interests in this area. Hungary filed a lawsuit in the Court of Justice of the European Union against the EU leadership's decision to impose a ban on Russian energy supplies.

On January 26, the EU Council finally approved a complete ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. Large fines are envisaged for violating this ban. Similar plans are being developed in Brussels regarding Russian oil and nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants.