Russian marketplaces get 'green channel' to start operations in Ethiopia — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Ethiopia has provided Russian marketplaces with a ‘green channel’ to build effective operations in the country, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Yevgeny Terekhin said in an interview with TASS.

"The entry of Russian tech giants into the Ethiopian market is no longer hypothetical, it is a feasible plan. In November 2025, the merged company of Wildberries and Russ (RVB LLC) signed a strategic memorandum with the Ethiopian Investment Holding Company, a sovereign wealth fund that manages the country's key assets, including Ethiopian Airlines and the key mobile communications provider Ethio Telecom. Such a heavyweight partnership provides Russian businesses with a 'green channel’ to critically important logistics and digital infrastructure, which is essential for building effective e-commerce," the diplomat said.

He clarified that currently, "the parties are working out the details, the process of adapting the product range to the specifics of local demand and integrating technical solutions is underway."

"For Ethiopia, with its 130 million population and growing middle class, the emergence of such a player represents a qualitative leap in retail development. We expect the successful launch of this platform to serve as a signal to other Russian IT companies considering Africa as a promising area for expansion," the ambassador said.