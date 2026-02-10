Russia’s Olesik finishes 13th in women's luge finals at 2026 Olympics

CORTINA-D’AMPEZZO, /Italy/, February 10. /TASS/. Russian luger Daria Olesik finished in 13th place after two final runs in the women’s luge individual competition on Tuesday at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

On Monday, Olesik passed through the Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo in 53.289 seconds in her first run and 53.362 seconds in her second. Following her Runs 3 and 4 today she showed an aggregate time of 3 minutes 33.210 seconds.

The gold went to Germany’s Julia Taubitz with the final result of 3 minutes 30.625 seconds, the silver was packed by Latvia’s Elina Bota (3 minutes 31.543 seconds) and the bronze went to Ashley Farquharson of the United States (3 minutes 31.582 seconds).

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.