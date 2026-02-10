Zaporozhye plant's external power lines cut due to Ukrainian attack on Energodar

MELITOPOL, February 10. /TASS/. The Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage external power line at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been shut down due to an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Energodar industrial zone, the plant said in a statement.

"As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, one of the two external power lines supplying the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant – the 330 kV Ferrosplavnaya-1 line – was shut down. Electricity for the nuclear power facility’s needs is currently supplied by the second 750 kV Dneprovskaya line," the statement reads.

The main heating pipeline of Energodar has also been damaged in the attack. Heating supply to residential buildings and public facilities in the city has been suspended, according to the Zaporozhye NPP.

No casualties have been reported yet, the plant representatives emphasized. "Specialists will begin a detailed damage assessment and restoration work as soon as the situation allows," the ZNPP experts noted.

The situation at the Zaporozhye NPP is currently under control. Radiation levels are consisted with established safety levels, and there is no radiation hazard, the nuclear facility reported on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Yevgeniya Yashina, the ZNPP communications director, told TASS that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) observers have been informed of the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack on the Energodar industrial zone, which resulted in the shutdown of the ZNPP backup external power line.