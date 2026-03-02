Russia to keep fish supplies to Middle East if security situation allows

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia will keep the level of fish supplies to Middle East countries if the security situation in the region allows doing that, the press service of the Federal Agency for Fisheries told TASS.

"The Russian fishing segment remains a reliable partner and if the situation with the security of the foreign trade activity in the region allows, we are ready to keep the current level of supplies and develop cooperation in the fishing sphere," the press service said.

The agency stressed that it keeps a close eye on developments in the Middle East.