EU defense commissioner to tour Europe in effort to ramp up missile output for Ukraine

PARIS, February 10. /TASS/. European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius announced that he will soon embark on a "missile tour" to discuss with representatives of the military industry in European countries how to increase missile production for Ukraine's war effort.

During the tour, he also intends to discuss with member states and industry representatives how to replenish European stockpiles, he said at a European Parliament session in Strasbourg.

Kubilius recalled that €60 billion of the €90 billion in funding for Kiev agreed upon by 24 EU member states for the next two years is earmarked for arms purchases, primarily from European manufacturers. He called on European defense contractors to expand production in order to make the most effective use of these funds within Europe.