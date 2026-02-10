Macron says Europe 'to be swept away in five years' if nothing is done

BERLIN, February 10. /TASS/. Europe has entered a decisive phase in which it can only rely on itself, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

In an interview with Germany’s Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, the French leader highlighted the US' imposition of trade tariffs and its claims on Greenland. "People are desperate. You can no longer predict how far the Americans are willing to go," Macron said. "It's not just about Greenland. In this phase, we must rely on ourselves," he emphasized. "If we take no action, Europe will be swept away within five years," the French president warned. He added that the situation around Greenland has made it clear that Europe is facing a threat.

On January 31, the US administration announced the start of negotiations on the future ownership of Greenland and expressed hope for a good deal for both the US and Europe. Washington said that quite a lot had already been agreed upon. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US. During his first presidential term, he offered to buy the island. In March 2025, he expressed confidence that Greenland could be annexed.

The island is Denmark's autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.