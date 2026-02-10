US promises to work with Russia for strategic stability remain slogans — Shoigu

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Washington's statements about its readiness to work with Moscow to strengthen strategic stability remain populist slogans, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in an interview with Kommersant newspaper.

"US statements about their readiness to work together to strengthen strategic stability remain mere populist slogans," he noted, commenting on the situation involving the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which expired on February 5.

Shoigu emphasized that Russia remains open to considering possible options for creating a new legal framework to ensure global stability.

On September 22, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow is prepared to adhere to the stated restrictions for another year after the New START expires in February 2026. He emphasized that this measure is viable only if Washington reciprocates. A few days later, the US administration praised the Russian leader's initiative, but Washington has not officially responded to Moscow's proposal.

The New START Treaty, the last international legal limitation on nuclear weapons deployment, expired on February 5 and was not extended through US fault. Washington stated that it hoped to conclude a better document, involving China.