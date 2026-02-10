5 civilians killed, 9 wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on Zaporozhye Region during day

MELITOPOL, February 10. /TASS/. Five civilians died, and nine more were wounded after Ukraine’s shelling attacks on the village of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region during the day, according to Natalia Romanichenko, head of the Vasilyevsky municipal area.

"During the day, five people were killed and nine others were hurt in the Vasilyevsky municipal area. Including one person who was killed and seven others who were wounded in a Ukrainian attack on a funeral procession," she told TASS.

According to Romanichenko, the attacks targeted various civilian facilities and people. Among the targets, in her words, was a food delivery car with the sign "Bread" on it. The driver was killed. Apart from that, a drone attacked a man riding a bicycle.

"The Kiev regime accomplices do not choose whom to attack, they do not care whether it is children, the elderly, or young people! They are fighting against those who cannot retaliate," she stressed.