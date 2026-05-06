MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is not ready for a ceasefire; for it, negotiations are tantamount to death, so it is provoking Russia in every possible way with strikes on civilian targets, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said.

"The Kiev authorities are simply not ready for a ceasefire. For them, negotiations are death. Ukraine understands that as long as it fights, the West needs it. Therefore, in recent days, the Ukrainians have increasingly provoked Russia by attacking civilian targets on our territory. Drone raids on Tuapse continue, long-range missiles obtained with British assistance have struck Cheboksary, and dozens and hundreds of drones are flying toward the capital, the Leningrad Region, and other regions. In such a situation, a tough response to Ukraine is required," the parliamentarian wrote on his Telegram channel.

"If there are attacks on May 9, the impact on Ukraine will be even more powerful and painful," Dzhabarov added.

In response to the ceasefire imposed by Russia, Ukraine declared a ceasefire, which took effect at 00:00 a.m. on May 6. Half an hour earlier, the Republic of Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov announced that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked Dzhankoy, killing five civilians.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared a ceasefire for May 8-9 to commemorate the USSR victory in WWII (Russia’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany of 1941-1945). The ministry stated that Russia expects the Ukrainian side to follow suit. However, if the Kiev regime attempts to strike Moscow on May 9 to disrupt the celebrations, Russian forces will launch a massive retaliatory strike against central Kiev. Despite its capabilities, Russia had previously refrained from such strikes for humanitarian reasons, the Defense Ministry stated. It emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure security during the events.