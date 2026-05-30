North Korean economic delegation to take part in SPIEF — KCNA

PYONGYANG, May 30. /TASS/. An economic delegation of the North Korean government has set off for a visit to Russia and Belarus to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and the Belagro 2026 International Specialized Agricultural Exhibition, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to it, the delegation that departed from Pyongyang on May 29 is being led by External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s program is devoted to shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy. Belagro 2026 will be held in Minsk on June 2-6.