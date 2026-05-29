MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian troops took control of a large defended locality during the liberation of the Lesnoye settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a source in Russia’s defense agencies told TASS.

"As a result of fierce fighting, Far Eastern soldiers from the Battlegroup East’s 430th Motorized Rifle Regiment, the 29th Army, through decisive, skillful operations, liberated a large defended locality in a forested area near the Lesnoye settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the source noted.

He added that the Battlegroup East fighters are continuing their offensive north of the Aleksandrograd settlement on the right bank of the Volchya River to clear the forest of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

On May 29, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the Lesnoye settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.