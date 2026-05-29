Civilian casualties in Volgograd Region, fire at Temryuk port: aftermath of drone attack

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 208 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov over the past night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A man was killed and a woman was injured at the Synthetic Fiber Plant in the city of Volzhsky in the Volgograd Region after a Ukrainian drone attack. Another person suffered after a drone hit a residential building in Volgograd. It was reported later that the woman hospitalized in severe condition after the UAV attack on the Synthetic Fiber Plant died at the hospital.

Drone debris fell on industrial fuel storage sites in the Yaroslavl Region in northwestern Russia. Falling drone debris caused fire on the premises of the Temryuk sea port in the southern Krasnodar Region.

TASS has put together key facts about the Ukrainian overnight drone attack.

Scope of the attack

- Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 208 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov over the past night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry’s data, the Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Saratov, Tver, Yaroslavl and Krasnodar Regions, Crimea, and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

- Three Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over the Northern Side and over the sea in Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

- Over 80 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in nine districts of the southern Rostov Region during the repulsion of the air attack, Governor Yury Slyusar said on his Max social media channel.

Aftermath

- A man was killed and a woman was injured at the Synthetic Fiber Plant in the city of Volzhsky in the Volgograd Region after a Ukrainian drone attack. Another person suffered after a drone hit a residential building in Volgograd, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

- Later, the Volzhsky Mayor’s Office reported that the woman hospitalized in severe condition after the UAV attack on the Synthetic Fiber Plant died at the hospital.

- The Volgograd Region governor said that falling UAV debris caused fire on the premises of the Volzhsky chemical plant, fuel and energy facilities in the south of Volgograd and local blazes. All the fires were extinguished.

- No air pollution was registered based on the results of a sample analysis after the fire was extinguished at the chemical plant, the press office of the Volzhsky administration told TASS.

- Windows in several rooms of a kindergarten in the Krasnooktyabrsky district of Volgograd were damaged as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, the city’s administration reported on its Max social media channel.

- The kindergarten has been functioning without any changes since the morning and the rooms with the damaged windows were excluded from the educational process, it specified.

- A survey of an apartment building in Vershin Street in Volgograd damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack was completed and residents were allowed to return to their apartments, the city’s administration told TASS.

- Air defenses repelled a massive Ukrainian UAV attack in the Yaroslavl Region. Drone debris fell on industrial fuel storage facilities, with no casualties, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said on his Max social media channel.

- Emergency services are extinguishing the blaze.

- Drone debris important for an investigation may be located on the territory of the region, the governor said.

- The regional head urged residents to stay away from UAV debris upon its discovery and not to use phones nearby and report about the debris location.

- Road traffic was temporarily halted in some sectors at the exit from Yaroslavl towards Moscow. Later, the traffic was restored.

- Falling drone debris caused a fire at the Temryuk sea port in the Krasnodar Region, with no casualties reported, according to preliminary data, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel.

- A total of 47 emergency workers and 14 pieces of equipment were involved to extinguish the blaze, it specified.