MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novovasilevka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Novovasilevka in the Kharkov Region through active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,245 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,245 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 185 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 180 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 90 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 370 troops and three field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 370 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 50 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Kazachya Lopan and Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Khrapovshchina, Luzhki, Pisarevka, Pustogorod and Volnaya Sloboda in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Nechvolodovka and Monachinovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Yatskovka and Rubtsy in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and 20 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Piskunovka, Novosyolovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 90 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 13 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 370 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 370 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Kucherov Yar, Raiskoye and Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 370 personnel, six motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 370 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 370 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Omelnik and Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Pokrovskoye and Podgavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 370 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka, Orekhov and Kirovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

"Up to 50 Ukrainian military personnel, 12 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV launch sites, energy facilities in past day

Russian troops struck the Ukrainian army’s long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) launch sites and energy facilities over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, energy, transport and aerodrome infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition and fuel depots and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 184 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 184 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four smart bombs in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 184 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 152,965 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,527 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,727 multiple rocket launchers, 35,115 field artillery guns and mortars and 62,746 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.