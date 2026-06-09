MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The level of disgrace hit rock bottom at a recent UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian army’s terrorist attack on Staroblesk, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

No negotiations on Ukraine are currently underway, he said in an interview with Vesti.

TASS has summed up the diplomat’s key statements.

Kiev’s unreadiness for talks

No talks on the Ukrainian settlement are currently being held: "As far as I know, no negotiation process is currently underway, trilateral talks are not being conducted."

Kiev has demonstrated its unwillingness to compromise: "Kiev is not ready to make any compromises, and war is a good source of income for them, especially for the leadership, and primarily for [Vladimir] Zelensky. And for him, its end would mean political, and perhaps not only political, death, not by the Russian armed forces."

"Zelensky has rejected seriously our conditions of return to where the conflict started, to its genesis, to the need to ensure security of both Ukraine and Russia, to the observance of the rights of his own people in his own country," this cannot lay the foundation for any serious negotiations

UNSC meeting on Starobelsk

The level of disgrace hit rock bottom at a recent UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine’s terrorist attack on Staroblesk: "I have been to many UN Security Council meetings full of cynicism but this time, we really hit the rock bottom. The people who failed to find the simple words of sympathy for those killed looked pathetic; they denied the obvious. The Ukrainian envoy started a dispute over whether there were children there - as if it has any special meaning. The attack involved a series of deliberate drone strikes on an educational facility."

Kyrgyzstan’s election as UNSC non-permanent member

This time around, the election of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council was "quite fun, which not always happens."

The election of Kyrgyzstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council is a good news: "That was a convincing victory, although not in the first round. They had a strong rival, the Philippines, but Kyrgyzstan had been leading from the first round to win a convincing vistory in the last round. I extend my sincere congratulations to our Kyrgyz friends with whom we will now spend two years at the Security Council together, and that is good news."

Germany’s failure

Germany’s failure to be elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council was a bitter blow for Berlin: "This is very painful for Germany."

The result came as a "big shock" for Germany.

"Their foreign minister (Johann Wadephul - TASS) told the media later that German has not been elected to the Council due to its principled stance, including on Ukraine, and because of its special commitments to Israel. And, naturally, because of Russia, which campaigned among the member nations to prevent Germany’s election."

Many countries voted down Germany not because of Russia, but "because they see what kind of policy present-day Germany is pursuing in the global arena, they see its desire to do everything its own way, and its blatant militarism."