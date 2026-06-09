LUGANSK, June 9. /TASS/. As many as 500 Ukrainian soldiers may be trapped in the center of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

The military expert told TASS earlier on June 9 that Russian troops were advancing on Konstantinovka from two directions: from the settlements of Ilyinovka and Dolgaya Balka. The Ukrainian troops that had not left Konstantinovka could be trapped, he said.

"In my estimates, there is a battalion of Ukrainian militants – about 360-500 personnel – in the center of Konstantinovka. If they do not wish to lay down their arms, they will remain in the center of Konstantinovka forever," the military expert said.