Russia to invite over 130 foreign delegations to attend Army-2020 forum

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. More than 130 delegations of foreign states will be invited to take part in the Army-2020 international military-technical forum, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army General Pavel Popov told a meeting of the forum’s organizing committee on Wednesday.

"In order to ensure foreign representation at the forum, we are planning to invite more than 130 official foreign delegations and industrial enterprises," Popov said. "An issue is being considered on the participation of foreign aerobatic teams," he said.

Next year’s forum will feature special software and hardware and systems using artificial intelligence technologies, a theme exhibition devoted to the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany, projects of the Era technopolis and fan zones for the Army Games’ fans.

According to the deputy defense minister, a large-scale scientific and business program is planned at the forum. "One of its key events will be a roundtable on artificial intelligence," Popov explained. The organizers are working on the forum’s anthem and an official symbol as well as on improving transport accessibility of the Patriot park near Moscow.

This June, the Army-2019 forum’s opening ceremony was attended by delegations from 120 foreign states, including ten defense chiefs, six Chiefs of General Staff, 25 deputy defense ministers, 16 experts and 63 representatives of embassies in Russia.