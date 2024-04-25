Houthis say they attacked MSC Darwin vessel in Gulf of Aden

DUBAI, April 26. /TASS/. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement claimed that its forces attacked the MSC Darwin vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the movement’s representative Yahya Saria said.

"The Navy of the Yemeni armed forces delivered a missile and drone strike on Israel’s MSC Darwin ship in the Gulf of Aden. The operation’s goals were successfully attained," the spokesman said on his Telegram channel.

The Houthis also confirmed that the movement will "continue its military operations, impeding the navigation of Israeli vessels in the Red Sea, the Arab Sea and the Indian Ocean."

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since last November, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.