Russian groups of forces in area of special military operation strictly observe ceasefire

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Russian army in accordance with President Vladimir Putin’s orders strictly observed ceasefire in the area of the special military operation from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19, the Defense Ministry reported.

"As ordered by Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation, all groups of forces in the area of the special military operation strictly observed ceasefire from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 and remained at lines and positions taken earlier," the report said.

The Ukrainian army, despite the declared Easter truce, attempted to attack Russian positions near Sukhaya Balka and Bogatyr in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the ministry said.

"Despite the declared Easter truce, the groups of the Ukrainian army attempted at night to attack positions of the Russian troops near settlements of Sukhaya Balka and Bogatyr of the Donetsk People’s Republic, which were repelled," according to the report.

Moreover, the enemy "employed 48 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles during the night, including one on the territory of Crimea," the ministry added.

The Russian army liberated Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) before the Easter truce started.

"By active actions of units of Battlegroup West, the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated," the report said.

The Russian army struck Ukraine’s temporary deployment sites in 87 areas before the Easter truce was declared.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed units in 87 areas," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army attacked the positions of Russian forces 444 times after the Easter truce was declared, as well as carried out 900 drone attacks.

"Ukrainian units shelled the positions of our troops from weapons and mortars 444 times, and carried out 900 attacks with quadcopter-type unmanned aerial vehicles and drops of various munitions, including on borderline areas of the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod Regions, totaling 12 attacks, 33 drone attacks, and seven drops of munitions," the report said.

"As a result, there are civilian casualties, as well as damage to civil facilities," the ministry added.

The Ukrainian army lost up to 310 troops over the past 24 hours before the start of the state of ceasefire in the responsibility area of Battlegroup South.

"Units of Battlegroup South took more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted damage on formations of four mechanized, assault, airmobile, air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade near settlements of Dyleyevka, Konstantinovka, Aleksandro-Shultino, Belaya Gora, Zarya, Aleksandrovo-Kalinovo, Yablonovka, and Kleban-Byk of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 310 troops, a US-made M113 armored fighting vehicle, and four armored combat vehicles," the report said.

Moreover, ten cars, seven pieces of artillery, three electronic warfare stations, and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

The Ukrainian army lost up to 40 troops and an ammunition depot in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North.

"Before the state of ceasefire was enforced, units of Battlegroup North in the Belgorod area inflicted damage on troops and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault regime of the Ukrainian army, and two territorial defense brigades near settlements of Miropolskoye, Osoyevka, Turya, Mikhailovskoye, and Stepok of the Sumy Region. The Ukrainian army lost up to 40 troops, three armored combat vehicles, two cars, four field branch artillery weapons, and a Czech-made 122mm Vampire multiple launch rocket system. An ammunition depot was destroyed," according to the report.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 420 troops over the past 24 hours before the state of ceasefire was enforced in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center.

"Units of Battlegroup Center took more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted damage on formations of mechanized, assault, jaeger brigades, an unmanned vehicle brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army near settlements of Uspenovka, Zverevo, Nadezhdinka, Krasnoarmeysk, Petrovskoye, and Novopavlovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost more than 420 troops, three Kozak armored combat vehicles, six cars, and two field branch artillery weapons," the report said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East has destroyed more than 160 troops and three armored fighting vehicles of the Ukrainian army.

"Units of Battlegroup East continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defense line, inflicted damage on troops and equipment of two mechanized, an airmobile, and an air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army near settlements of Zelenoye Pole, Bogatyr, Otradnoye, and Poddubnoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost more than 160 troops, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, seven cars, and three field branch artillery weapons, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system," the report said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 100 troops and an ammunition depot in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr improved their tactical position, inflicted damage on formations of an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade near settlements of Novoyakovlevka and Spetnogorsk of the Zaporozhye Region. More than 100 troops, a tank, five cars, four electronic warfare stations, and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s air defenses downed three JDAM smart bombs, a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 88 drones.

"Air defense systems destroyed three JDAM smart bombs and a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, as well as 88 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 661 warplanes, 283 helicopters, 52,831 unmanned aerial vehicles, 604 anti-aircraft missile systems, 22,967 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,544 multiple rocket launchers, 23,913 field artillery guns and mortars, and 34,387 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.