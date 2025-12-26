Unemployment in Russia falls to 2.1% in November, statistics service says

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia in November 2025 was 2.1%, compared to 2.2% a month earlier, according to data provided by the Federal Statistics Service.

In November, 1.6 million people aged 15 and older were classified as unemployed (according to the methodology of the International Labor Organization).

Among the unemployed aged 15 and older, women accounted for 49.6%, with the female unemployment rate (2.2%) higher than the male unemployment rate (2.1%).

Of the 1.6 million unemployed, 1 million were urban residents and 0.6 million were rural residents. The unemployment rate among rural residents (3.5%) exceeds the unemployment rate among urban residents (1.7%). The average age of unemployed persons aged 15 and over in November 2025 was 38 years. Young people under 25 years of age account for 19.5% of the unemployed, persons aged 50 and over - for 21.9%, persons without work experience - for 27.8%.