In second term, Trump thinking more about his own legacy — New York Magazine

NEW YORK, January 26. /TASS/. Recently, US President Donald Trump has been giving more and more thought to how future generations will remember him, hoping to leave an indelible, and concrete, mark on the world, New York Magazine reports, citing sources close to the president and senior White House officials.

"He doesn’t think of legacy in terms of policies enacted," a Republican operative with ties to the administration said. "It’s buildings he can leave behind and prizes he can win."

Such projects include a ballroom on the site of the demolished East Wing of the White House, the construction of the Arc de Trump in Washington, and the renaming of the Kennedy Center in his honor.

The publication notes that the president especially covets the Nobel Peace Prize medal, which was given to him by the leader of the Venezuelan opposition Maria Corina Machado. According to sources, Trump’s advancing age and brushes with death last year have caused him to be more reflective.

Despite his claims of invincibility, last year at Mar-a-Lago, during Jimmy Carter's funeral, the president surprised everyone by saying "You know, within ten years that will be me." The White House confirms that Trump is focused on leaving a legacy that his family can be proud of for decades to come.