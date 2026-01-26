Iranian foreign ministry denies Western media reports of 30,000 killed during unrest

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Esmail Baghaei has denied Western media reports about 30,000 people killed as a result of unrest in the country, calling these statements "a Hitler-style lie.

"A Hitler-style big lie: isn't this the number they planned to kill in the streets of Iran?! They failed, though, and now they're trying to FAKE it in the media. Truly vicious!," Baghaei wrote on his X social media page.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. On January 23, Araghchi said that the death toll from the riots stood at 3,117, with both civilians and security officers being among the victims. US President Donald Trump warned earlier that he was seriously considering using force against Tehran.