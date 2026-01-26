Air defense forces down 40 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, with 34 of them over the Krasnodar Region, Russian defense ministry reported.

"Between 11 p.m. on January 25 and 7 a.m. Moscow time on January 26 [8 p.m. to 4 a.m. GMT], air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 34 over the Krasnodar Region, 4 over the Azov Sea, 1 over the Bryansk Region and 1 over the Kaluga Region," the ministry stated.