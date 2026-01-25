MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Thierry Breton, the ex-European Commissioner for Internal Market, hates free speech and people, Special Envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Breton just hates free speech and humanity," Dmitriev wrote on the X, responding to a publication of Poliico, where it is said that the ex-commissioner does not hate the United States.

In December 2025, the United States introduced visa restrictions against Breton and certain other persons that, as Washington believes, are related to attempts to censor Americans.