Zelensky rejects territorial concessions again

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has once again said that Ukraine will not agree on any territorial concessions for the sake of settling the conflict.

"Our position on Ukraine’s territorial integrity will not be repeated. Everyone knows our position. <…> These are two opposing principled positions - Ukraine’s and Russia’s. The Americans are trying to find a compromise. We <…> are communicating in the trilateral format. These are the first steps towards this compromise. But all the parties should be ready for a compromise," he said at a joint conference with Polish and Lithuanian Presidents, Karol Nawrocki and Gitanas Nauseda, in Vilnius.

According to Zelensky, this applies to the US side as well.