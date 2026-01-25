Iran to hold talks with Turkey on establishing joint free economic zone

TEHRAN, January 25. /TASS/. Iran plans to negotiate the establishment of a joint free economic zone with Turkey, Iran’s Supreme Council for Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones said.

"At its meeting on January 14, the cabinet authorized the Supreme Council for Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones to hold negotiations on an agreement on the establishment of a free economic zone between Iran and Turkey," it said in a statement as quoted by the Mehr agency.

According to the agency, this measure is geared to encourage economic cooperation between the two countries, boost trade, simplify transit processes, create new jobs, and develop border regions.

Eight free economic zone are currently operating in Iran: Kish, Qeshm, Chabahar, Aras, Anzali, Arvand, Maku, and Imam Khomeini Airport. Seven more are at the stage of construction. In addition, the country has 34 special economic zones.