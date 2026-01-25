Russian air defenses down 31 Ukrainian HIMARS rockets over day — top brass

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down 31 HIMARS rockets and 68 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defenses downed two guided aerial bombs, 31 US-made HIMARS MLRS rockets, and 68 fixed-wing drones," the statement said.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck an energy infrastructure facility that supports Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as the temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas over the past 24 hours.

"Russian forces have destroyed an energy infrastructure facility that supports the activities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, production facilities, storage and launch sites for long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,335 servicemen in the special military operation zone. According to the ministry, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out up to 175 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed a tank and an armored combat vehicle. The battlegroup West eliminated over 200 troops and knocked out of action 17 vehicles and an artillery gun. The battlegroup South wiped out up to 215 military and incapacitated one armored combat vehicle and 14 vehicles.

In turn, the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 375 servicemen and disabled one tank and four armored combat vehicles. The battlegroup East destroyed up to 315 troops and degraded two armored combat vehicles and seven other vehicles. In addition, the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 55 soldiers and crippled 11 vehicles.

Overall, since the start of the special military operation, a total of 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 111,017 drones, 646 anti-aircraft missile systems, 27,302 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,651 multiple launch rocket systems, 32,825 field artillery guns and mortars, and 52,754 special military vehicles have been destroyed, the ministry noted.