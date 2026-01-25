US, Israel discuss Trump’s plan for Gaza, envoy says

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. US officials have discussed the implementation of the second phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said in an X post.

According to him, the consultations, held on January 24, also involved Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, senior White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum and businessman Aryeh Lightstone. "The discussion focused on the continued progress and implementation planning for Phase 2 of President Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza, which the United States and Israel are advancing together in close partnership, as well as broader regional issues," Witkoff specified.

"The United States and Israel maintain a strong and longstanding relationship built on close coordination and shared priorities. The discussion was constructive and positive, with both sides aligned on next steps and the importance of continued cooperation on all matters critical to the region," the US envoy added.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas - with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey - agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew from central areas of the enclave to the so-called yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory. On October 13, Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed the remains of 4 out of 28 captives over to Israel.

The second phase of the Gaza deal envisages the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the launch of enclave governance structures, including the Trump-initiated Board of Peace. Witkoff announced the start of the second phase on January 14.