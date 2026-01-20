ZALA presents newest Lancet-E launcher at UMEX 2026 exhibition

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s unmanned aerial vehicle developer ZALA has presented a launcher for the Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system at the UMEX 2026 exhibition in Abu Dhabi. It allows a one-person crew to launch a loitering munition in less than a minute, the company reported on its Telegram channel.

"The new launcher is designed to dramatically improve the operational efficiency of the most powerful munition of the Lancet-E series, the Izdeliye (Product) 51E. Unlike a traditional vehicle-mounted launcher, it allows even a single-person crew to deploy the system and launch it in less than a minute," the developer said. According to ZALA, the launcher does not need to be disassembled or evacuated after firing, which ensues troops’ field security and battlefield mobility.

"ZALA’s new single-use launcher has already successfully passed combat testing and is in serial production," the developer emphasized.