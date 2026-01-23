Russian stock indices in the green as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 0.33% to 2,777.29 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.49% to 1,152.34 points. The yuan rate rose 2 kopecks to 10.85 rubles.

"The MOEX Index today mostly traded in a narrow range of 2,760-2,780 points. Despite the intensification of negotiations on Ukraine, no clear positive or negative signals have yet been received. Discussions on the peace plan will continue in the coming days. Uncertainty ahead of the weekend has led to cautious investor sentiment," said Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

According to FINAM analyst Kristina Gudym, the top gainers on the stock market were Bashneft (+5.15%), M.Video (+1.84%), Rostelecom (+1.78%), Norilsk Nickel (+1.58%), Acron (+1.47%), PhosAgro (+1.32%), and Mosenergo (+1.13%).

The top decliners were RusHydro (-1.8%), UWGN (-1.63%), Rosseti (-1.54%), and Unipro (-1.02%).

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for January 26 is 2,700-2,800 points. Short-term forecasts for the ruble to dollar exchange rate are 75-78 rubles, and for the yuan exchange rate - 10.7-11.2 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Monday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for Monday is 74-76 rubles, 88-90 rubles, and 10.8-11.2 rubles, respectively.