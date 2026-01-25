Russia’s proposal to extend New START limits after February 5 in force — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s proposal to the United States to extend the New START treaty's limitations for one year after February 5 remains in force, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"We are keeping the door open. We have not withdrawn our proposal, as is known, it was put forward in September of last year by the Russian President, that the parties would continue to adhere, for at least another year after the treaty's expiration, to the key quantitative limitations embedded within it. Regarding warheads and delivery vehicles," Ryabkov stated.

He emphasized the declaration "must be mutual and parallel. And this position remains in force. If no clarifications follow in the US approach by February 5."

The document expires on February 5, 2026.

Putin announced at a Russian Security Council meeting on September 22, 2025 that Moscow was ready to maintain compliance with the quantitative restrictions outlined in the treaty for another year after the document expires in February 2026. However, he stressed that the measure would be valid only if Washington did the same.

US President Donald Trump said in response to a TASS question on October 5, 2025 that the Russian leader’s proposal was "a good idea." However, there has been no official reaction from Washington to Moscow’s proposal as of yet.