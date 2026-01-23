Germany’s underground gas reserves down below 40%

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Gas reserves in Germany's underground storage facilities (UGS) have fallen below 40%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Gas reserves in UGS facilities of Germany, the European leader in terms of storage capacity, have dropped to 39.7%.

Other countries with leading gas storage capacity are also actively using up their accumulated fuel. UGS facilities are 39% full in France, 51.5% in Austria, 62.6% in Italy, and 33.3% in the Netherlands.

Storage facilities are 47.9% full in Slovakia, 48.5% in Hungary, 54.2% in the Czech Republic, 57.3% in Romania, 59.8% in Bulgaria, 38.3% in Belgium, 40.2% in Denmark, 35.4% in Latvia, and 25.7% in Croatia.

The previous season of gas withdrawals from European underground storage facilities ended on March 28, 2025, with 33.57% of reserves remaining. Currently, European UGS facilities are 47.63% full (14.85 percentage points lower than the average for this date over the past five years), compared to 58.4% the year before.

Since the heating season started on October 13, 2025, EU countries have withdrawn around 44 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas from storage facilities. Net withdrawal has exceeded 39 bcm. The total volume of fuel in UGS facilities currently stands at 52.6 bcm.