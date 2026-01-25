Israel to open Rafah crossing in limited capacity, under its full control

TEL AVIV, January 26. /TASS/. Israel will open the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in limited capacity and under full Israeli control after recovering the remains of the last hostage, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office reported.

"As part of [US] President [Donald] Trump’s 20-point plan, Israel agreed to open the Rafah border crossing in a limited capacity, only for the passage of people, and under full Israeli control. The crossing opening was conditional upon the return of all living hostages and Hamas’s full efforts to locate and return all deceased abductees," the statement noted.

The office noted the IDF is conducting an operation to locate and recover the remains of hostage Raan Gvili. "Upon completion of the operation and in accordance with the agreement with the US, Israel will open the Rafah crossing," Netanyahu’s office stated.